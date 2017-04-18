Relive Kids Rock Science at MOSI

On April 15th, 2017, families from all over the Bay area gathered in one room for an explosion of science, technology, engineering and math.

Our first annual Kids Rock Science presented by TECO and Tampa Bay Water took place in MOSI’s giant ball room. Children and their parents were inspired by STEM exhibits as displayed by Tampa Bay’s best and brightest. Visitors played with robots, built aquifers, learned how to use a sexton, peddled to create electricity, flew drones and so much more! Throughout the day, CW44 gave away over $1,000 in raffle prizes, including a grand prize PlayStation VR.

Photo Gallery from Kids Rock Science

Some of our sponsors shared their experiences at KRS below:

Tampa Bay Water

TECO

Stewart Middle Magnet School

Middleton Pre-Collegiate STEM Academy

We would like to thank MOSI, Tampa Bay Water, TECO and all of our sponsors for their support and incredible effort, we can’t wait for next year! To become a sponsor of our 2018 Kids Rock Science, follow this link!