Contest: 2 Broke Girls “MayDay PayDay” $500 Giveaway

May 1st - May 26th April 21, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: CW44 contest

Just because the “2 Broke Girls” are broke, doesn’t mean you have to be. CW44 wants to give you a major PAYDAY and all you have to do is watch TV and text (which we’re guessing you’d be doing anyway).

Here’s the deal… we’re giving away FIVE $500.00 AMEX gift cards (that’s $2,500 total). For your chance to win, just watch “2 Broke Girls” weeknights, May 1 through May 26 between 7pm – 8pm and text us when you see the “MayDay PayDay” code word. You can enter once a day, giving you up to 20 chances to enter. So the more you watch, the more chances you have to win. We’ll pick 5 winners out of all the contestants that text us the correct code word or enter online to win $500 from CW44.

Enter the contest online here! 

Official Contest Rules

 

More from 2 Broke Girls
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!
Midseason on The CW!The CW has set its midseason schedule, including the series premiere of the highly-anticipated new drama RIVERDALE, and the returns of THE 100, REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE.

Listen Live