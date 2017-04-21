Contest: 2 Broke Girls “MayDay PayDay” $500 Giveaway

Just because the “2 Broke Girls” are broke, doesn’t mean you have to be. CW44 wants to give you a major PAYDAY and all you have to do is watch TV and text (which we’re guessing you’d be doing anyway).

Here’s the deal… we’re giving away FIVE $500.00 AMEX gift cards (that’s $2,500 total). For your chance to win, just watch “2 Broke Girls” weeknights, May 1 through May 26 between 7pm – 8pm and text us when you see the “MayDay PayDay” code word. You can enter once a day, giving you up to 20 chances to enter. So the more you watch, the more chances you have to win. We’ll pick 5 winners out of all the contestants that text us the correct code word or enter online to win $500 from CW44.

Enter the contest online here!

Official Contest Rules