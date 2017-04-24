iZombie: Wag the Tongue Slowly (4/25)

GOSSIP GIRL — Clive’s (Malcolm Goodwin) patience is tested when Liv (Rose McIver) consumes the brain of a murder victim who had the reputation of being the ultimate office gossip. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) continue to grow closer as they wait to see if Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is able to reverse the effects of the cure. Lastly, Major (Robert Buckley) is one step away from fulfilling a promise.

Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Kit Boss (#304). Original airdate 4/25/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Tuesday, April 25th at 9pm on CW44!