Supergirl: Ace Reporter (4/24)

April 24, 2017 9:48 AM
Filed Under: supergirl

“IZOMBIE’S” RAHUL KOHLI GUEST STARS – Lena’s (guest star Katie McGarth) ex-boyfriend, Jack Spheer (guest star Rahul Kohli), comes to National City to unveil his big breakthrough in nano-technology, which has the potential to eradicate all diseases.  Lena asks Kara to attend Jack’s conference with her for support.  When Kara sees Snapper (guest Star Ian Gomez) in attendance she’s inspired to tap back into her reporter skills and questions Jack on his discovery, which ultimately leads to a bigger investigation that puts everyone in danger.

Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Caitlin Parrish (#218).  Original airdate 4/24/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Monday, April 24th at 8pm on CW44!

More from Supergirl
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!
Midseason on The CW!The CW has set its midseason schedule, including the series premiere of the highly-anticipated new drama RIVERDALE, and the returns of THE 100, REIGN, THE ORIGINALS and IZOMBIE.

Listen Live