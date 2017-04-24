The 100: DNR (4/26)

CLARKE STRUGGLES TO KEEP THE PEACE — Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) go on a quest. Meanwhile, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) struggles to keep the peace after word of Jaha’s (Isaiah Washington) discovery spreads.

Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan and Henry Ian Cusick also star. Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Miranda Kwok (#409). Original airdate 4/26/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Wednesday, April 26th at 9pm on CW44!

