Supernatural: The Future (4/27)

April 25, 2017 5:04 PM
KELLY MAKES A BOLD CHOICE – Sam (Jared Padalecki) comes up with a way to stop Lucifer’s (Mark Pellegrino) baby but Castiel (Misha Collins) has something else in mind for Kelly (guest star Courtney Ford).  Dean (Jensen Ackles) is furious when he finds out someone stole the colt.  Kelly makes a bold choice about the baby’s future.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Robert Berens & Meredith Glynn (#1219).  Original airdate 4/27/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode April 27th at 8pm on CW44!

