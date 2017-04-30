44 on the Town: Trailer Talk

April 30, 2017 11:10 AM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: 44-on-the-town, Entertainment, Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell, movie reviews

With so many big trailers hitting the internet the past few weeks, T.M. decided to unveil a new segment on Entertainment Now with T.M. Powell Sponsored by Emerald City Comics. On the inaugural edition of ‘Trailer Talk”, T.M. and Veronica break down the trailers for It, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Check out the video to find out what they loved and loathed about these four buzzed about trailers.

