The Ultimate Mother’s Day Guide

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14th, 2017. Mark your calendars now!

Your mother raised you. She clothed you. She fed you soup when you were sick. She gave painstaking BIRTH to you! It’s high time you gave her a Mother’s Day that shows just how much you appreciate all she’s done for you.

Our Ultimate Mother’s Day Guide is the key to creating the perfect day for mom. Below are some tips and ideas to creating the perfect Mother’s Day for YOUR momma!

Take Her Out

Brunch | Tampa Bay is home to some of the best brunches… ever! Below are some options. Tampa’s Top-Rated Brunch Restaurants: Rusty Pelican, Jackson’s Bistro, Oxford Exchange, Boca St. Pete’s Top-Rated Brunch Restaurants: The Mill, Noble Crust, Marchand’s Bar and Grill in The Vinoy Veronica’s Pick: Nueva Cantina in Downtown St. Pete

Tampa Bay is home to some of the best brunches… ever! Below are some options.

Art Tour | Beauty and culture are just a few miles away. Take your mom on an art tour! Dali Museum: Sculptor Eduardo Chilled will be featured in an exhibit beginning May 13th. Tampa Museum of Art: Artist Alex Katz will be featured through May 29th. Ybor City Museum: Discover the secrets behind Ybor’s mysterious past.

Beauty and culture are just a few miles away. Take your mom on an art tour!

Try Something | Take mom on an adventure this year! Cross Bay Ferry: The Cross Bay Ferry is up and running! The ferry travels from Downtown St. Pete’s Waterfront at the Vinoy Basin to Riverwalk Tampa near the Tampa Convention Center. They have departure times throughout the day. A one-way, adult ticket is $10. Youth ticket is $8. Children under 3 are free. Fun-Lan Drive-In: Fun-Lan Drive-In offers current movies, like Fate of the Furious, and they sell food and drinks. They are cash only, so come prepared. Their showings are at night so that the screen is visible. Adult tickets are $7.

Take mom on an adventure this year!

Give Her a Gift

Box Subscription | Each month for as long as you’d like, your mom will receive a gift box to her house filled with goodies. Some subscriptions start as low as $10. Birchbox is a beauty box BarkBox for dog lovers BlueApron gives you ingredients and recipes to make amazing meals

Each month for as long as you’d like, your mom will receive a gift box to her house filled with goodies. Some subscriptions start as low as $10. Cocoa Butter Truffles Bathtub Soaks | Pamper your mom with chocolate for her bath! These ‘truffles’ are made with cocoa butter, silky kaolin clay, and finished with aromatic essential oils to soothe and calm your mom.

Pamper your mom with chocolate for her bath! These ‘truffles’ are made with cocoa butter, silky kaolin clay, and finished with aromatic essential oils to soothe and calm your mom. Unicorn Mug | Unicorns are trending, for some reason, and these handmade mugs are the perfect way to celebrate the trend.

Unicorns are trending, for some reason, and these handmade mugs are the perfect way to celebrate the trend. Sushi Making Kit | Why go out for sushi when you can create handcrafted sushi rolls right in your own kitchen?

Make Her a Gift

Margarita Salt Rub – With Printable Tag!

2 cups coarse ground sea salt

1 cup fine ground sea salt

1/2 cup organic coconut oil

1 lime

Mason jar

Add coarse and fine salt to bowl. Zest one lime into salt. Add juice of lime. Add coconut oil. Mix together and add to mason jar. Follow THIS link for printable gift tag!

Keeps at room temp for 1-2 weeks. 3 weeks in fridge.

Bonus: Win Her a Gift

Win a Gold & Diamond Source gift card! Log on to cbstampa.com right now, look for our Mother’s Day contest, and register to win a $250 gift card from Gold & Diamond Source.