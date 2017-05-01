Jane the Virgin: Chapter Sixty-One (5/1)

May 1, 2017 9:39 AM
LOOKING FORWARD – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is ready for some casual dating and is pleasantly surprised when her date actually helps her fix things with Lina (guest star Diane Guerrero).  Petra (Yael Grobglas) follows a lead with the help of Chuck (guest star Johnny Messner) that could help her sister’s case.  Rafael (Justin Baldoni) takes Jane’s advice and tries to come clean with Petra.  Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is angry with Xo (Andrea Navedo) when she blows him off, but is shocked when he learns the reason why.  Meanwhile, Alba (Ivonne Coll) is appalled by a comment a customer makes in the gift shop and decides to take a political stance.

Melanie Mayron directed the episode written by Paul Sciarrotta (#317).  Original airdate 5/1/2017.

