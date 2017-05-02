Arrow: Underneath (5/3)

OLIVER AND FELICITY ARE TRAPPED — Things get intense when Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are trapped in the bunker together. Meanwhile, Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Andreson) and Diggle (David Ramsey) deal with their martial issues. Wendey Stanzler directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Beth Schwartz (#520). Original airdate 5/3/2017.
Arrow -- "Underneath"-- Image AR520b_0331b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Juliana Harkavy as Tina Boland/Dinah Drake, Rick Gonzalez as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog, David Ramsey as John Diggle/Spartan, Echo Kellum as Curtis Holt/Mr.Terrific and Audrey Marie Anderson as Lyla Michaels -- Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW