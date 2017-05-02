Arrow: Underneath (5/3)

May 2, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Arrow

OLIVER AND FELICITY ARE TRAPPED — Things get intense when Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are trapped in the bunker together.  Meanwhile, Lyla (guest star Audrey Marie Andreson) and Diggle (David Ramsey) deal with their martial issues.  Wendey Stanzler directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Beth Schwartz (#520).  Original airdate 5/3/2017.

