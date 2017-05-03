Best Tacos in Tampa Bay

If you love authentic Mexican tacos as much as we do, check this list out! We have found the best restaurants, shacks and hole-in-the-wall joints for fresh-made and cheap tacos.

California Tacos

1450 Skipper Rd

Tampa, FL 33613

813-971-8226 | californiatacostogo.com

This taco stand serves Cali and baja style tacos that are the best you can get in, or out of the state of California. Their taco fillings include: carne asada, chicken, chorizo, beef, schredded beef, pork, carnitas and vegetarian. Price range: $3.24 – $7.99.

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W Kennedy Blvd.

Tampa, FL

(813) 872-5600 | www.miguelitostampa.com

Brought to you by the creators of Miguel’s Mexican Seafood & Grill, Voted Tampa’s Best Mexican Restaurant, Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas, invite you to enjoy our outdoor patio with retractable awning or indoor seating with over 40 tequilas and food made with authentic and fresh ingredients.

Tacos Bus

913 East Hillsborough Avenue

Tampa, FL 33604

(813) 232-5889 | www.tampatacobus.com

There are four different Taco Bus locations that offer real Mexican street food (not Tex-Mex). Chef Rene Valenzuela’s Hillsborough Ave. Taco Bus offers diners the option to eat-in or carry out. Tacos start at $2.69. The Taco Bus is also vegan and vegetarian-friendly, serving up, of course, tasty tofu fajitas and a handful of other options. Best of all, the Taco Bus serves its tasty, fresh and affordable fare around the clock.

V I P Lounge & Mexican Restaurant

10625 Gulf Blvd

Treasure Island, FL 33706

(727) 360-5062 | www.viplounge-fla.com

If you don’t like the Florida beachy lifestyle and margaritas then this causal lounge and restaurant is not for you. Their tacos come two ways Gringo style with meat, cheese and lettuce or true Mexicano style with meat, diced onion, cilantro & lime wedges. Your meat choices are ground or shredded beef, pork, chicken or fish. The fish tacos are either Mahi or Yellowfin. Eat inside or out on their sunny patio while sipping on a strong margarita. Beach life doesn’t get any better than this.

La Cabana Del Tio

1709 Drew St

Clearwater, FL 33755

(727) 466-0504 | No website

If you blink you might miss this small taco shop. This taco heaven is next door to a seedy old Laundromat in a beat up old strip-mall. This small shop has room for only 8 to 10 dinners. Everything is fresh and hand-made, including the tortillas. The tacos are $1- $2 and incredible! Try the Carne Asda tacos they will change your life. They don’t serve beer but they do have a large selection of Mexican sodas. Tip: buy a stack of their fresh corn or flour tortillas and take them home.

Cielito Lindo Teqeria

672 E Tarpon Ave

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

(727) 937-8717 | No website

Cielito Lindo is located on Tarpon Ave, just a few blocks west of US 19. This is a typical Mexican taco shop run by individuals who come from Mexico. They have 2 tables with 6 chairs total, and two high tables with 6 bar stools total. It’s a clean hole in the wall with spine tingling yummy home-made Mexican food. Their menu boasts 11 different types of tacos. Dinning tip: Try their $1 taco days on Tuesday and Thursday. No Beer.

Casita Taqueria

2706 4th St. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33704

(727) 820-4365 | www.casitatacos.com

This small 4th street Taco shop has excellent tacos with delicious hand-made corn tortillas, incredible guacamole and a nice selection of ice-cold Mexican beer. Their outdoor seating is charming in a taco shop kind-of way. If you like hot and spicy go for their homemade salsa on your tacos. Dinning tip: Try the fish tacos with a Tecate or a Dos Equis beer.

Red Mesa

4912 4th St. N.

St. Pete, FL 33703

(727) 527-8728 | www.redmesarestaurant.com

Red Mesa employs a wide variety of flavors and preparations. Some you may know, like chorizo, chipotle and poblanos, plantains, yuca and quest fresco, and others like fideo pasta, esquites, chimichurri, morita, and sangrita. Along with traditional Mexican dishes and southwestern spices, you will find influences of Cuba, the Caribbean and even Asia,

Nueva Cantina

1625 4th St. S.

St. Pete, FL 33707

(727) 851-9579 | www.nuevacantina.com

Authentic Mexican cooking is a world-class cuisine that has remained virtually unchanged by the outside world. Nueva Cantina is a relaxed, affordable neighborhood spot that also serves exciting contemporary Mexican cuisine. Our chef blends care and authenticity with the creative urban flourishes that distinguish the food of native Mexico. At Nueva Cantina the tortillas are hand-pressed, the guacamole is made to order, and the margaritas are thoughtfully crafted yet bold flavored, rooted in tradition, yet adventuring into contemporary tastes.

Senor Taco

6447 Park Blvd

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 289-7080 | www.senortacopinellas.com

This full service hole in the wall serves classic Yucatán dishes. They have a large selection of tacos, served on fresh hand-made corn tortillas and topped with the standard onions, cilantro and salsa. Tacos choices are: carne asada, grill pork, chicken, ground beef, fried pork, and chorizo. Tacos are $2 and large and on Tuesdays you can save big with dollar beef tacos. Dinning tip: Try the grill chicken taco’s with their homemade salsa…you will be hooked. FYI – there is no alcohol or beer sold at Senor Tacos.

