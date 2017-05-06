Jane the Virgin: Chapter Sixty-Two (5/8)

TOUGH QUESTIONS – Jane (Gina Rodriguez) has to learn how to handle her new love life, especially when the guy she is dating introduces her to his grandmother. Petra (Yael Grobglas) learns some interesting information about Chuck (guest star Johnny Messner). Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) are eager to share their news with Jane, but want to try to take her feelings into consideration. Meanwhile, when Mateo starts asking questions, Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are forced to sit down with him and explain how their family came to be.

Ivonne Coll also stars. Fernando Sariñana directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin & David S. Rosenthal (#318). Original airdate 5/8/2017.

