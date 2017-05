With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 dominating the box office, T.M. took a trip to Emerald City Comics for a behind the scenes look at the reigning two-time Best of the Bay winner. T.M. and Marketing Director Darryl Blaker discuss the Guardians phenomena, the casting of Cable and the massive amount of Star Wars collectibles in the store. Check out the video to find out why your best memories are here at Emerald City Comics.