RICO COLANTONI (“VERONICA MARS”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE — To help Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) solve the murder of an irresponsible narcissist, Liv (Rose McIver) consumes her brain and literally becomes a hot mess. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) learns some shocking news. Lastly, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) experiences a major setback.

Rico Colantoni directed the episode written by John Enbom (#306). Original airdate 5/9/2017.

