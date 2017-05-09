Arrow: Honor Thy Father (5/10)

CHASE CONTINUES TO TORMENT OLIVER — Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to the mayor’s office and faces one of his most pressing issues yet – the forced release of dozens of violent criminals prosecuted by Adrian Chase (Josh Segarra).  Meanwhile, a crate is delivered to Oliver’s office containing a mysterious corpse encased in concrete.

Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Sarah Tarkoff (#521).  Original airdate 5/10/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Wednesday, May 10th at 8pm on CW44!

