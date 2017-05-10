Bayside: CFBHN (5/21)

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network is Florida’s largest and most experienced Managing Entity. CFBHN is a a nonprofit organization and a CARF International Accredited Services Management Network responsible for developing and managing community based safety net care systems, providing a full array of publically funded substance abuse and mental health services. The CFBHN contracted provider network touches over ¾ of a million people every year in the fourteen county service area.

