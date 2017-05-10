Bayside: CFBHN (5/21)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, May 21th at 10am on CW44! May 10, 2017 3:56 PM
Filed Under: Bayside

Central Florida Behavioral Health Network is Florida’s largest and most experienced Managing Entity. CFBHN is a a nonprofit organization and a CARF International Accredited Services Management Network responsible for developing and managing community based safety net care systems, providing a full array of publically funded substance abuse and mental health services. The CFBHN contracted provider network touches over ¾ of a million people every year in the fourteen county service area.

Follow the link for more info:

www.cfbhn.org

 

