Bayside: Children’s’ Cancer Center (5/28)

The Gelatin Plunge is your chance to make a difference in the lives of the children and families supported by the Children’s Cancer Center.

Started in 2013 by the Children’s Cancer Center, the Gelatin Plunge has raised more than $500,000. The Plunge embodies the lively spirit of the Children’s Cancer Center and has attracted over 500 people to plummet down a slide into a pool filled with 2,000 gallons of orange gelatin. This charitable event has proven to be a moving and one-of-a-kind experience. It takes more than medicine to be well.

Event Details:

Location: AAA – 1515 Westshore Blvd. Tampa, FL 33607

Date: Saturday, June 17th, 2017

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Get more information on the link below:

www.childrenscancercenter.org/gelatin-plunge