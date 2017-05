The Patel Conservatory is known for offering the best in dance, music and theater instruction for students of all ages and experience levels. Each year, the Patel Conservatory and the Straz Center’s arts education programs enrich the lives of more than 70,000 students in our classrooms, on our stages and through the community. Classes and camps are offered all summer long, and classes are available year-round.

For more information, follow the link below:

www.patelconservatory.org