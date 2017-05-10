Riverdale | Chapter Thirteen: The Sweet Hereafter (5/11)

May 10, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: riverdale

SEASON FINALE – Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) continue to grow closer.  Betty (Lili Reinhart) is tired of her family acting as if nothing has happened and confronts her mother.  Jughead (Cole Sprouse) finds himself in an unexpected situation, leaving Archie and the gang scrambling.  Hermione (Marisol Nichols) makes Fred (Luke Perry) an offer that seems too good to be true.  Meanwhile, the truth about Blossom’s family business is revealed leaving Cheryl (Madelain Petsch) to take matters into her own hands.

Madchen Amick and Ashleigh Murray also star.  Lee Toland Krieger directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#113).  Original airdate 5/11/2017.

Don’t miss the season finale Thursday, May 11th at 9pm on CW44!

