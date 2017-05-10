Supernatural: There’s Something About Mary (5/11)

May 10, 2017 8:00 AM
Filed Under: Supernatural

MARY VS. TONI BEVELL – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are alarmed when they learn hunters are being killed by suspicious “accidents” all over the country.  They decide it is best to find Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and make sure she’s safe.  Meanwhile, Toni (guest star Elizabeth Blackmore) is back in the states and she and Mary face off.

PJ Pesce directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1221).  Original airdate 5/11/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Thursday, May 11th at 8pm on CW44!

