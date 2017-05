The CW Network recently announced that it picked up a pilot for a revamped, modern-day Dynasty. Turns out that Gossip Girl producing duo Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz are reuniting and surely hoping that lightning in a bottle will strike again.

Dynasty was a #1 show in it’s hay day. We can’t wait to see the drama, cat fights and nasty behavior that The CW will bring. There is no premiere date set yet, but we’ll keep you updated.