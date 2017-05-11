Reign: The Shakedown (5/12)

MARY MUST DEFEND HER THRONE — After a tragic earthquake hits Scotland, Mary (Adelaide Kane) must face John Knox (Jonathan Goad) amidst claims that she isn’t coming to the aid of her people. Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) takes drastic measures after she is discovered with Gideon (Ben Geurens), while Charles (Spencer MacPherson) makes a decision that backfires.

Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Ben Geurens, Rose Williams and Will Kemp also star. Norma Bailey directed the episode written by Patti Carr and Lara Olsen (#412). Original airdate 5/12/2017.

