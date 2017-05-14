iZombie: Dirt Nap Time (5/16)

SHENAE GRIMES (“90210”) GUEST STARS — When Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) work together to solve the murder of a very charming, but womanizing, preschool teacher, things get interesting when they bring his jealous girlfriend Piper (guest star Shenae Grimes) in for questioning. Meanwhile, Peyton (Aly Michalka) is assigned a very interesting case. Lastly, Blaine (David Anders) finds himself in a bad situation.

Rahul Kohli also stars. Michael Fields directed the episode written by Deirdre Mangan (#307). Original airdate 5/16/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode with guest star Shenae Grimes Tuesday, May 16th at 9pm on CW44!