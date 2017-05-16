The 100: The Chosen (5/17)

CLARKE LEADS A GROUP TO SAVE A FRIEND — Jaha (Isaiah Washington) and Kane (Henry Ian Cusick) disagree over how to handle their grim reality. Meanwhile, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) leads a group to save a friend.

Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan also star. Alex Kalymnios directed the episode written by Aaron Ginsburg & Wade McIntrye (#412). Original airdate 5/17/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Wednesday, May 17th at 9pm on CW44!