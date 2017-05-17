Supernatural: Who We Are (5/18)

May 17, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: Supernatural

FAMILY – Caught in a dangerous situation, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) only have each other to rely on.  Meanwhile, the fight between the American Hunters and the British Hunters comes to a head.

John Showalter directed the episode written by Robert Berens (#1222).  

EPIC SEASON FINALE – Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) battles Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) for control of his unborn child.

Robert Singer directed the episode written by Andrew Dabb (#1223).  Original airdate 5/18/2017.

Don’t miss the two hour season finale Thursday, May 18th at 8pm on CW44!

