Taylor Swift Sends Flowers & Note to UCF Grad

May 17, 2017 9:29 AM By What's Trending!

As if graduating college wasn’t exciting enough, a recent UCF grad and major “Swifty” recently received flowers and a handwritten note from Taylor herself. Ashley Silvers mailed (and emailed) Taylor Swift an invite to her graduation party expecting nothing in return. Yet, we all know Taylor Swift likes to do amazing things for her fans and this is exactly that.

Swift sent her regrets in loopy cursive, saying she’s very proud of her fan’s excitement and ambition. Silvers, who has been to eight Swift concerts, told The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2qsQYhN ) the gift is “unbelievable.”

