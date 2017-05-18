Reign: Coup de Grace (5/19)

May 18, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Reign

IT’S HUSBAND AGAINST WIFE AS DARNLEY WORKS TO RUIN MARY —Darnley (Will Kemp) teams up with John Knox (Jonathan Goad) to strip Mary (Adelaide Kane) of her throne, which will leave a close friend of Mary’s dead.  Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) must banish Gideon (Ben Geurens) from court at the request of her future husband (guest star Steve Byers), while Charles (Spencer MacPherson) takes a bold stance against his brother Henri (guest star Nick Slater).

Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker and Rose Williams star.   Megan Follows directed the episode written by John J. Sakmar and Kerry Lenhart (#413).  Original airdate 5/19/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, May 19th at 9pm on CW44!

More from Reign
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
SupergirlMondays at 8am on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live