The Originals: Queen Death (5/19)

May 18, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: the originals

A SURPRISING ALLIANCE AND A HEARTBREAKING SACRIFICE — When The Hollow sends a terrifying message to Vincent (Yusuf Gatewood), he must team with Haley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Freya (Riley Voelkel) to embark on a desperate mission to stop the Hollow once and for all — even if it requires a heartbreaking sacrifice.  Refusing to allow anyone in his family to pay the high price of defeating their enemy, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) makes a surprising alliance and enacts a plan that threatens to change the Mikaelson family forever.

Daniel Gillies and Charles Michael Davis also star.  Nicole Rubio directed the episode written by Beau DeMayo (#409).  Original airdate 5/19/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, May 19th at 8pm on CW44!

More from The Originals
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
SupergirlMondays at 8am on CW44!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live