We Just Realized Mutter from ‘JTV’ Was on ‘Austin Powers’

You know when you’re watching a TV show and someone comes on the screen and you’re sitting there like, “Hey, that lady looks so familiar. I know her from somewhere…” but you just can’t figure out where? I’m plagued with this troublesome circumstance at least twice a week, and this week was no different.

While catching up on Jane the Virgin, I came across Elena Di Nola (aka Mutter). The beautiful, 50-something-year-old actress stopped me in my tracks. Firstly, I’m on episode 10 of season 2, and she’s pretty evil at the moment. Secondly, I just couldn’t place her face. And then it hit me – the same way Mutter hit Rafael in the neck with an injection needle… she’s from Austin Powers!

Fabiana Udenio goes by many names, most notably of which, Alotta Fagina in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. Alotta, for those who may not recall, is the seductive girlfriend of Dr. Evil’s right hand man, Number Two. (Yes, Austin Powers is one of my favorite movies. No, I’m not ashamed.) Well, Ms. Fagina is back on The CW’s hit Jane the Virgin!

Fabiana Udenio’s new role is a bit more nuanced than the aforementioned. Again, she now plays Elena Di Nola (aka Mutter), the step-mother of Jane the Virgin villain Sin Rostro. To me, she’ll always be Ms. Fagina.

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay