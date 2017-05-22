Supergirl: Nevertheless, She Persisted (5/22)

SUPERGIRL FIGHTS FOR HER CITY; SUPERMAN RETURNS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) challenges Rhea (guest star Teri Hatcher) to battle to save National City. Meanwhile, Superman (guest star Tyler Hoechlin) returns and Cat Grant (guest star Calista Flockhart) offers Supergirl some sage advice.

Glen Winter directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Robert Rovner & Caitlin Parrish (#222). Original airdate 5/22/2017.

Don’t miss the season finale Monday, May 22nd at 8pm on CW44!