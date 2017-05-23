5 Water Infusions to Benefit Your Body

It’s summer and it’s insanely hot out. You’re parched and you’re feeling kind of bloated after sneaking a 2nd hot dog off the grill at your friend’s BBQ. You need to quench that thirst and give your belly a break. What do you do?

Turn to your new BFF – infused water! Water is such an important part of life. Our bodies crave water and need it to survive, but it’s also a natural detoxifier. It cleanses our bodies and keeps us energized. A water infusion is a great way to naturally boost water’s innate health properties. Infusing water with fruits and herbs can solve some of your body’s biggest woes. Try some of these delicious and beneficial infusions↓↓

*It’s best to make these recipes in a large pitcher. Let them sit in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours (usually best overnight) to properly infuse. Serve them over ice or warm like tea.

Bloating Relief

Whether it’s “that time of the month” (sorry boys) or you ate too many baked beans this weekend, bloating is uncomfortable and awkward. Beat the bloats with 3 quarts of water, 2 sliced lemons, a handful of mint leaves, 1/2 of a sliced cucumber and 2 teaspoons of pureed ginger. Recipe on ehow.com.

Immune Booster

It seems like it’s always flu season. You’re always behind “that guy” at Chipotle who manages to get his sneeze-debris up and over the sneeze guard. You’re never safe! Arm yourself with this immune booster infusion packed with vitamin C. Add 1 cubed pineapple, 1 cup of chopped strawberries and 2 sliced orange to 3 quarts of water. Recipe on ehow.com.

Muscle Recovery

Water is key after a tough workout. Sure, the Gatorades and Powerades of the world would have you believe that they’re your best bet post-workout, but those drinks are too sugary. Give your muscles what they need, super hydration. Add 1/2 cup of cubed watermelon (preferably seedless) and 1 tablespoon of chopped mint to 20 oz of water. Recipe on ehow.com.

Nausea Relief

Whether you’re hitting the wavy seas on a boat or sitting in the backseat of a minivan for family vacation, nausea has a way of rearing its ugly head. Kick that nauseous feeling naturally with calming ginger. Add 6 cups of water to a saucepan. Add the juice of 2 lemons and a peeled ginger root. Bring the mixture to a boil. Once cooled, serve over ice or drink it warm like tea. Recipe on ehow.com.

Energy Booster

It’s only 2:30pm and you still have 2 meetings to get through before hitting the road to fight traffic on the way home. You have nothing left and the struggle is real. You can search for a cheap thrill at the bottom of a RedBull can, or you can fight your exhaustion naturally with vitamin B. Add 1 sprig of rosemary, 1 sliced lemon, 1 peach, 1 chopped pineapple and a cup of raspberries to 3 quarts of water. Recipe on everydayroots.com.

Infuse your summer with these delicious recipes and watch the benefits wash over you… do you see what I did there?? 😉

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay