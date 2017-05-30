Best Sushi Restaurants in Tampa Bay

May 30, 2017 8:45 AM
Filed Under: Best Of, sushi

How is it some chefs can take a piece of raw fish and transform it into a subtly flavored masterpiece? Our list of the best sushi restaurants in Tampa includes Samurai Blue, Yoko’s Japanese and Soho Sushi.

Samurai Blue

1600 E 8th Ave
#C208
Tampa, FL 33605
813.242.6688
www.samuraiblue.com

A sushi bar smack in the middle of many of Ybor’s vibrant nightlife scene, you might at first be concerned about Samurai Blue’s quality. You needn’t be, it’s excellent. Fresh fish and a wide variety of rolls. Granted, the place itself can get a bit hectic, but if you’re looking for a sushi joint to kick off an evening, Samurai Blue is a good bet. They’re open late in case you’d rather wrap your evening up there instead.

screen shot 2017 05 23 at 9 39 45 am Best Sushi Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Credit: yokostampa.com

Yoko’s Japanese

3217 S. MacDill Avenue
Tampa, FL 33629
813.835.4311
www.yokosrestaurant.com

Enjoy a wide variety of expertly prepared fresh sushi at Yoko’s. Try to get a seat at the sushi bar itself and you’ll have the chef serve you himself. The ambience is low-key, so don’t expect anything too swanky or trendy. The prices are also reasonable.

screen shot 2017 05 23 at 9 40 32 am Best Sushi Restaurants in Tampa Bay

Credit: sohosushi.com

Soho Sushi

3218 W. Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609
813.873.7646

2826 East Bearss Avenue
Tampa, FL 33613
813.977.8744
www.sohosushi.com

If you’re looking for a creative take on sushi and sashimi, check out one of Soho’s fun, trendy locations. Their sushi chefs (although they call themselves “designers”) are happy to whip up something special for you, on or off them menu, so feel free to ask – you won’t be disappointed. We recommend any of their sushi wrapped in rice paper and the crab rangoon, which you might not ordinarily see at a sushi joint.

What is YOUR favorite sushi spot in Tampa Bay? Let us know in the comments below or on social media: Facebook & Twitter!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live