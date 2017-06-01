Best Party Beaches Around Tampa Bay

By Barbara Ann

It’s illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay’s beaches – unless you know about these next six locations.

Beach Bar Restaurant



7700 West Courtney Campbell Causeway

Tampa, Florida 33607 | 813- 281-8900 www.BeachTampa.com

Looking for a place in Tampa to hang on the beach with a thousand hot bodied twenty-somethings in bathing suits drinking beer? Then head to Hulk Hogan’s place – it’s a twenty-thousand square foot indoor and outdoor restaurant and bar with a beach, marina and suiting suit bar that has the hottest DJ’s in town spinning hip-hop and top 40 hits all day and night. There’s also a mechanical shark water ride, authentic Tiki bars, a giant video screen on the beach, as well as indoor and beachfront dance floors. The hours are stunning 7am – 3am seven days a week!

The Beach At Caddy’s

9000 W Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island, FL 337

(727) 360-4993 | www.caddysotb.com

Sunset Beach in Treasure Island is a great option if you want the Florida barefoot on the beach alcohol loaded party scene. This beach is a meat market that is packed with hot babes and drooling guys – young and old. If you are going to lay out and drink on the beach get there early or you will be stuck at a picnic table on the beach wiggling your toes in the sand while drinking a brew. Life sucks on the beach right? Caddy’s parking costs $5 and is valet. There are a few parking meters down the street but the fill up fast during the day.

Shephard’s Beach Resort

619 South Gulfview Blvd., Clearwater Beach, FL 33767

(727) 441-6875 | www.shephards.com

Shephard’s is the hottest party beach because its bar and a private beach all in one. Boaters drop anchor wade to the shore and party all day and night at this hip and young hang out. The beach Tiki Bar & Margarita Grill offers nonstop music, tropical drinks and lots of half-naked bodies getting drunk on Shepard’s private beach or great pool. After the sun goes down meander over to the Wave nightclub featuring awesome live hip hop bands and deejays or you can dance the night away at the trendy Sunset Lounge. Tip: if you get too drunk you can always get a room Shepherd’s because they have a hotel too.

Whiskey Joe’s Barefoot Bar

7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway | Tampa, FL 33607

813-281-0770 | www.whiskeyjoestampa.com

Only Boat-up barefoot beach bar on the Tampa side of the bay. You can drive your boat, waverunner or raft, right up to the sand. Eat, party, play and suntan on their private beach. The tiki hut has plenty of TV’s to watch sports while downing a beer in your barefeet. Whiskey Joe’s has a full Bar with great seafood, oysters, sliders, po’boys and fish tacos. There’s Corn Hole, Firepits, live bands and booze specials. There is no other place quite like it. It’s young hot and fun.

Undertow Beach Bar

3850 Gulf Blvd. / St Pete Beach 33706

(727) 368-9000 | www.floridabeachbar.com

The Undertow on the beach off of Gulf Blvd in St Pete Beach. There is an open-air bar with stream running down the bar top which is cool, but its the bartenders that catch everyone’s attention. The bartenders are mostly female and wear very small bikinis. Outside are numerous tables and chairs to watch more hard body action and a eventually sunset. During the day you can also play volleyball with other patrons, or kickback enjoy the music and the beach hotties. For you night owls the Undertow has a Midnight Happy Hour 12am to 3am Monday – Sunday.

Three Rooker Bar

Off the coast of Palm Harbor 34683

www.floridabywater.com

Three Rooker Bar is not your typical bar because it’s really a small Island or sand bar just of the coast of northern Pinellas. Partying here is the nautical equivalent of tailgating in a parking lot before a football game. Boaters just drop anchor and get crazy. On weekends it’s crowded and loud but the water is Caribbean blue and the sand is white and sugary soft. This party paradise is accessible only by boat or personal watercraft. The closest ramp is probably Dunedin Marina and Anclote Park.

Click here for a link to boat rental companies or for more information on beautiful Three Rooker Bar click here.

Tip: No glass allowed on the beach. Pets must remain on a leash of 6′ or less in all other areas, except in water.

