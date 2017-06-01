Reign: A Bride. A Box. A Body. (6/2)

MARY SETS OUT FOR REVENGE AND JUSTICE — Mary (Adelaide Kane) pursues her quest for justice as she launches a counter attack on her conspirators. Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) suffers a major setback that turns her world upside down.

Ben Geurens, Jonathan Goad, Dan Jeannotte, Celina Sinden, Megan Follows, Craig Parker, Rose Williams, Will Kemp and Spencer MacPherson also star. Andy Mikita directed the episode written by April Blair and Robert D. Doty (#414). Original airdate 6/2/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, June 2nd at 9pm on CW44!