The Originals: Phantomesque (6/2)

June 1, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: the originals

DANIEL GILLIES DIRECTS THE EPISODE — After the devastating events of the previous episode, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) requests that his estranged siblings Rebekah (guest star Claire Holt) and Kol (guest star Nathaniel Buzolic) return home to stand by their family against The Hollow.  Meanwhile, Freya (Riley Voelkel) recruits Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) for a dangerous journey that will put both their lives at risk — but may be the sole means of saving someone they love.  Elsewhere, tensions rise when Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) leads a hunt for The Hollow — putting him on a collision course with the person he was least prepared to face.  Finally, as Kol continues to mourn the loss of Davina, he is forced to consider the lengths he’d go to see her again.

Daniel Gillies directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Kyle Arrington (#410).  Original airdate 6/2/2017.

Don’t miss the all new episode Friday, June 2nd at 8pm on CW44!

