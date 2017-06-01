The Takeover: Wonder Woman

June 1, 2017 1:12 PM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: movie reviews, The Takeover with T.M. Powell, videos

Welcome to the first edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell. Your place for movie reviews and true entertainment news. For this inaugural episode, T.M. will be discussing one of the most anticipated films of 2017. Diana Prince stole the show in Batman V Superman and now she’s back in her own solo film Wonder Woman. Find out what T.M. thought of Gal Gadot’s performance and if this is a step in the right direction for DC Films and Warner Bros.

Check out T.M.’s full review of Wonder Woman.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

