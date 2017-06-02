Contest Rules: Name That Driver (Coke Zero 400 Giveaway)

“Watch & Win: Name That Driver (Coke Zero 400 Giveaway)” Contest RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. THE CONTEST IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

How to Enter the Contest:

(a) The “Watch & Win: Name That Car (Coke Zero 400 Giveaway)” ticket contest will take place Monday, June 12, 2017 through Friday, June 16, 2017 between 7:00pm – 7:59pm.

(b) To participate in the contest, contestants must watch for a :10 call-to-action to air anytime June 12, 2017 through Friday, June 16, 2017 between 7:00:00pm – 7:59:59pm. Viewers must watch “2 Broke Girls” and look for the question of the day. When they see it, viewers must text the correct answer to the number on the screen or enter online at http://www.cw44.com. CW44 will randomly select one (1) winner each night out of all contestants that entered to win a pair of tickets to the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on June 30, 2017. One (1) grand prize winner will be randomly selected out of all entries to win four Coke Zero 400 tickets including UNOH Fanzone Passes for July 1, 2017.

(c) One entry per person/per day.

(d) Entrants participating via text message will be charged for the text messages sent and received from their handset according to the terms in their wireless rate plan. (Contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). All entrants entering by text must have a text messaging capable handset and service in order to enter the contest. Text messaging service is not available in all areas. Message and data rates may apply. Viewer will receive a confirmatory bounce back message. Contestants may also enter online at http://www.cw44.com.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at http://www.cw44.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

(e) Broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on http://www.cw44.com.

(f) Entry deemed made by holder of the Mobile Telephone Number (MTN) or e-mail address.

(g) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries.

Eligibility Restrictions:

(a) The contest is open to Florida residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of WTOG/CW44, CBS Corporation, other television and radio stations in the Tampa Bay market, and their affiliates, subsidiaries and advertising agencies and their immediate family members and persons living in the same household are ineligible to participate or win.

(b) Viewers are eligible to win a WTOG/CW44 contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

(c) All entries become the sole property of station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

(d) Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 13.

Prizes: Six (6) Total Winners

(a) One (1) winner each night will be randomly selected. Five (5) winners total will each receive two (2) tickets to the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on June 30, 2017. (Approx. Value $100.00). One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected out of all entries to win four (4) tickets and UNOH Fanzone Passes to the Coke Zero 400 on July 1, 2017.

(b) Prize can be won Monday, June 12, 2017 through Friday, June 16, 2017 between 7:00pm – 7:59pm.

(c) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of WTOG/CW44, 365 105th Terrace NE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within nine (9) days of notification will be forfeited by the winner. In the event that a prize or prize certificate is mailed to the winner, it will be with the prior written consent of the winner and therefore, winner assumes the risk of its arrival. WTOG/CW44 is not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

(d) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

Selection of Winners:

(a) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

(b) Winners will be randomly selected on Monday, June 19, 2017 from all contestants that enter the correct code word online or text the correct code word that is revealed in the call to action.

(c) Winners will be notified by text message or email.

Conditions:

(a) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

(b) By participating in the contest, the winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law). All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners and companions, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release Station, CBS, their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize. Failure to comply with the contest rules may result in a contestant’s disqualification. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by August 19, 2017.

“Watch & Win: Name That Car (Coke Zero 400 Giveaway)”

C/O WTOG-CW44

365 105th Terrace NE

Saint Petersburg, FL 33713