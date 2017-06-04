Delicious and Easy 4th of July Desserts

Once the grill is put away and the fireworks have burned out, the 4th of July celebration is all but over. But something doesn’t feel right – you seem to be missing something very important. Dessert, of course! What better way to complete your Independence Day than with something sweet and scrumptious?

Whether you are playing host or attending as a guest, these recipes will add some delicious patriotism to any 4th of July party.

Frozen White Chocolate-Covered Bananas | Full recipe from Just a Taste

What you need

4 ripe bananas

2 cups white chocolate chips

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

Assorted sprinkles

8 lollipop sticks or sturdy straws

Patriotic Strawberries | Full recipe from The Girl Who Ate Everything

What you need

1 pound strawberries

6-8 ounces white chocolate baking squares or white chocolate chips

blue sanding sugar or sprinkles

Patriotic Ice Cream Sandwiches | Full recipe from Yankee Magazine

What you need

homemade or store-bought chocolate chip cookies

vanilla ice cream

red and blue sprinkles

Flag Cookies | Full recipe from Haniela’s

What you need (they’re easier than you may think)

2 1/2 cups (350 grams) all purpose flour

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup (227 grams) unsalted butter room temperature

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated white sugar

1tbl orange emulsion or 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1egg

food coloring

4th of July Flag Cake | Full recipe and FULL FLAG TUTORIAL from Glorious Treats

What you need

vanilla cake mix

food color

½ cup butter

8 oz. cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups powdered confectioners sugar

1 to 4 Tablespoons heavy cream, heavy whipping cream

…and now I’m drooling all over my keyboard! I’m definitely giving that cake a try this year.

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay