DECLASSIFIED: Wonder Woman

June 5, 2017 12:52 PM By T.M. Powell
Welcome to DECLASSIFIED, a new portion of The Takeover with T.M. Powell. On this show T.M. Powell will be breaking down Wonder Woman in its entirety. That means SPOILERS BEWARE! Only view this video if you have seen Wonder Woman. T.M. will be delving into some of the major moments in the film and discuss what he thinks the future holds for Wonder Woman and the entire DC Extended Film Universe.

For a Spoiler Free take on Wonder Woman —> The Takeover with T.M. Powell.

Check out T.M.’s full review of Wonder Woman.

Listen Live