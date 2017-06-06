Contest: Name That Driver (Coke Zero 400 Giveaway)

The Coke Zero 400 Weekend Powered By Coca-Cola is one of NASCAR’s most exciting nighttime events of the season. Race fans have long celebrated 4th of July weekend with racing under the lights at DAYTONA and 2017 welcomes the Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola back to its traditional Saturday night slot on July 1st. But that’s not all, the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 is Friday night, making the Coke Zero 400 Weekend the place to be to celebrate the 4th of July holiday. Bring the family to celebrate the Independence Day holiday weekend with Daytona International Speedway featuring one of the biggest fireworks shows in the Southeast.

Win Tickets

All you have to do for your chance to experience the Coke Zero 400 Weekend is watch “The King of Queens” starting June 12 through June 16 between 5-6pm and we’ll reveal a Nascar driver’s car number on the screen. When prompted, text the driver’s name to the number on the screen to register for your chance to win two tickets to the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 on 6/30/17. We’ll pick one winner each night out of all entries. We’ll also pick one GRAND PRIZE winner out of ALL the entrants to win four tickets and UNOH Fanzone Passes to the Coke Zero 400 on 7/1/17. (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply).

Official Contest Rules

For more event details or to order tickets visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.