Bayside: Central Florida Behavioral Health Network (6/25)

This episode of 'Bayside' airs Sunday, June 25th at 10am on CW44! June 7, 2017 1:28 PM
Central Florida Behavioral Health Network is Florida’s largest and most experienced Managing Entity. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and a CARF International Accredited Services Management Network, CFBHN is responsible for developing and managing community based safety net care systems providing a full array of publicly funded substance abuse and mental health services. The CFBHN network touches almost 2 million people every year in the fourteen county service area. CFBHN is a highly efficient service network expending almost 99% of allocated funds on direct services with a less than 4% rate allocated to administration.

For more info, follow the link below:

www.cfbhn.org

