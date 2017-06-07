Bayside: Humane Society of Pinellas (6/18 & 7/2)

The Humane Society of Pinellas is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has been caring for animals and our community for nearly 70 years. Not just an adoption agency, the Humane Society of Pinellas provides life-saving care and services to help keep pets and people together. Their mission is “To strengthen the bonds between pets and people by offering an enriching environment for our animals, providing learning opportunities for our community, and matching the right animal to the right forever home.” Don’t miss the episode of Bayside for more information and a peak at some puppies!

Follow the link below for more info:

www. HumaneSocietyofPinellas.org