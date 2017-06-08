CW Announces Fall Premiere Week

June 8, 2017 (Burbank, CA) – The CW Network announced its Fall 2017 premiere dates today, as the network’s entire primetime line-up will debut during the week of Monday, October 9 .

On Monday, October 9 , SUPERGIRL is back ( 8:00-9:00pm ET/PT ), followed by the thrilling new drama VALOR (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

THE FLASH races back for its fourth season Tuesday, October 10 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the third season premiere of DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

RIVERDALE returns on its new night Wednesday, October 11 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , followed by the delicious high drama of the all new DYNASTY (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

On Thursday, October 12, SUPERNATURAL (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) makes its season 13 debut paired with ARROW (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) on its brand new night.

On Friday, October 13, The CW’s Golden Globe winners are back-to-back, with the season premieres of CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (8:00-9:00PM ET/PT) and JANE THE VIRGIN (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The CW will once again kick off its fall season with the exclusive telecast of the IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL, airing over two nights Wednesday, October 4 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) and Friday, October 6 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

The following is The CW’s Fall 2017 premiere schedule:

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8p IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

8p IHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL

MONDAY, OCTOBER 9

8p SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

9p VALOR (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

8p THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

8p RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9p DYNASTY (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8p SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9p ARROW (Season Premiere)