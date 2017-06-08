The Takeover: The Mummy & Megan

June 8, 2017 12:01 AM By T.M. Powell
Filed Under: Entertainment, movie reviews, The Takeover with T.M. Powell, T.M. Powell Film Critic

On this week’s edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, a disappointing start to the Dark Universe in The Mummy has T.M. all bummed out. Learn what went wrong with The Mummy and find out what movie you should see instead of this new remake. The true life story Megan Leavey or the intense thriller It Comes at Night? Check out the video above to find out.

Check out T.M.’s full reviews of The Mummy, Megan Leavey, & It Comes at Night.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

More from T.M. Powell
Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CW44 Tampa Bay

The CW’s ‘Dynasty’ | First LookFallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks.
Gateway Area Sale or Lease OpportunityIf you're looking for a great location in Tampa Bay, we have the place for you in the Gateway area: 380 105th Terrace N.E. in St. Petersburg Florida!
CW44's Social Media LinksClick the links below and hit FOLLOW!

Listen Live