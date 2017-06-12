DECLASSIFIED: The Mummy

This is DECLASSIFIED, a portion of The Takeover with T.M. Powell. On this show T.M. Powell will be breaking down The Mummy in its entirety. That means SPOILERS BEWARE! Only view this video if you HAVE seen The Mummy. T.M. will be delving into some of the major moments in the film and discuss what went wrong with The Mummy and where does that leave the Dark Universe, Universal Pictures and the fans that wanted this grand idea to work.

For a Spoiler Free take on The Mummy —> The Takeover with T.M. Powell.

Check out T.M.’s full review of The Mummy.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!