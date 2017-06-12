High Heel Life Hack

It’s time to give those gorgeous shoes hiding in the back of your closet a complete makeover with this trick!

This hack is so simple. Head to your nearest craft store and pick up some fluffy flocking powder. Flocking powder is the fluffy material used in nail art recently to mimic suede – as seen below. Try to match your shoe color or hue as much as possible, or give it a funky refresh with a different but complimentary color.

Bridesmaid nail design inspiration #flockingpowder #rhinestones #mattenailpolish #purplenails💜 #designideas #inspiration2017 #nailart #goldglitternails A post shared by Sugarcoat Tips (@sugarcoattips) on Jan 11, 2017 at 1:49am PST

How To | Follow the Steps Below or Watch the Video Above

Sand the scuffed portion of your shoe with fine sandpaper. Then paint the area with fabric glue. Finally, sprinkle the flocking powder directly on to the glue. Let it dry and rock that new look!

