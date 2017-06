On this edition of Trailer Talk, T.M. Powell breaks down the new Black Panther trailer in all its Wakandan glory. The movie doesn’t open until February 2018, but there is still plenty of things to dissect and get hyped for in this new trailer from Marvel. Check out the video to find out what T.M. thought of the Black Panther‘s new trailer.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!