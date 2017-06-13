Colton Haynes: I Lost My Virginity at 13

Colton Haynes opened up about his ‘first time’ and the details are juicy.

Failing this hat trick at the @instagram / Facebook offices!!! Such a fun mtg!!! A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Jun 6, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

Colton divulged the dirty details during an interview on Sirius XM with Andy Cohen. Colton told Andy that he was 13 when he lost his virginity and the encounter included both a man and a woman. Both parties involved were a few years older than Colton, but he said the experience was exciting. Oh boy!

Just wait, it gets better. Colton said that though the experience wasn’t technically a threesome, everyone did participate.