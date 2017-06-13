Colton Haynes: I Lost My Virginity at 13

June 13, 2017 10:13 AM
Filed Under: Colton Haynes, gossip

Colton Haynes opened up about his ‘first time’ and the details are juicy.

Colton divulged the dirty details during an interview on Sirius XM with Andy Cohen. Colton told Andy that he was 13 when he lost his virginity and the encounter included both a man and a woman. Both parties involved were a few years older than Colton, but he said the experience was exciting. Oh boy!
Just wait, it gets better. Colton said that though the experience wasn’t technically a threesome, everyone did participate.
What a great ‘first time’ story!
