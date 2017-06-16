Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Anxiety

June 16, 2017 1:39 PM
Filed Under: Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez opened up about her anxiety in an Instagram post, and we are loving her honesty and message!

She recently posted this ↑↑ on IG. The post features the star smiling while wearing no makeup as part of a series of video portraits by photographer Anton Soggiu. The post was meant to highlight the importance of being comfortable in your own skin. She says,

“… it’s OK to be anxious, there is nothing different or strange about having anxiety and I will prevail.”

Not only does she take a risk that many of us fear, myself included, but she owns her fear and provides us a light at the end of the tunnel. Gina Rodriguez is a fricken rock star!

Vanessa Rao | CW44 Tampa Bay

