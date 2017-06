This. Is. Genius!

A broken nail won’t hold us back ever again. Lifestyle reporter Anna De Souza shows us how to fix a broken nail with a tea bag. Watch the video above for the full tutorial or follow the steps below.

1. Cut square out of tea bag to cover the broken nail.

2. Apply clear polish to nail.

3. Place tea bag patch over wet nail.

4. Allow nail to dry.

5. Buff.

6. Apply whatever polish you like!

We love this hack! Let us know if you tested it out in the comments below or on Facebook or Twitter!